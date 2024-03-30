‘Freaky Friday 2’ gets director at Disney

Freaky Friday 2 is coming to disney

Freaky Friday 2 has been officially confirmed at Disney and the production house has contacted Nisha Ganatra for direction, Variety reports.



The 2003 comedy’s sequel is said to cast Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in recurring roles.

The rumours for the second instalment of Freaky Friday started in October 2022, with Curtis revealing to The View that she had “already written to Disney” for a sequel.

Lohan and Curtis have continuously expressed their wish to reunite for another film ever since then. Curtis even shared a photo with Lohan on Instagram on Friday, tagging Disney and writing in the caption of the snap, “DUH! FFDEUX!”

Disney’s Freaky Friday was released in 2003 and earned $160 million at the worldwide box office.

This time, the movie is being produced by the same producer, Andrew Gunn, along with ex Disney executive, Kristin Burr.

The release date has been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Lohan has had a busy career going on recently. She most recently starred in Netflix’s romantic comedy Irish Wish, and had a cameo in the 2024 Mean Girls remake as the moderator of the Mathletes competition.

The actress is slated to star in Netflix’s Our Little Secret alongside Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding next.

Moreover, the 2023 Oscar winner for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Curtis will be seen this summer in the film adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.