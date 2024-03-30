Hailey Bieber's Beyoncé love reignites Selena Gomez feud speculations

Hailey Bieber has once again ignited rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez in an unusual manner, this time through a post on Instagram featuring Beyoncé's cover of Dolly Parton's Jolene from the album Cowboy Carter.



The ongoing speculation about tension between Selena and Hailey has persisted for years, particularly as their interactions on social media have appeared to contain subtle jabs, coinciding with her relationship with Selena's former partner, Justin Bieber.

Fans quickly interpreted her Instagram post as a potential slight towards Selena, with the caption "Whew" accompanying the image.

Jolene depicts a woman flirting with a married man, prompting followers to comment, "He's yours baby, keep him!"

One fan expressed, "Hailey Bieber’s obsession with the singer needs to be studied…," while another remarked, "It’s not even just Selena at this point," and a third suggested, "She is this way just because doesn't have confidence with herself. The karma for Hailey will bite harder."

Addressing the ongoing narrative of a supposed feud between them, Gomez urged her followers to cease the hate and bullying directed towards the model.