Zoe Saldaña on how video games helped her to introduce her sons to strong female heroes

Zoe Saldaña shares her views on career struggle

Zoe Saldaña has recently explained how video games helped the actress to introduce her boys to strong female heroes.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Zoe, who shares three sons with husband Marco Perego, talked about turning her children on to Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo's newest game and the first standalone title the Mushroom Kingdom’s monarch has had in 19 years.

“It's so important to show my kids female role models,” said the Avatar star.

Zoe told the outlet, “Even though I'm surrounding them with women — from their grandmothers, to their nannies and caretakers who are assisting my husband — when they turn on their TV, they often don't see that. When they're gaming, they often don't see that.”

“Which is why we chose Nintendo Switch and we chose the Mario Bros. games, to introduce the boys to a strong female character like Princess Peach early on,” stated the 45-year-old.

Zoe dished, “That's future I hope for; where boys are celebrated for picking female heroes to incarnate for their gaming."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress shared, “I love Princess Peach, she's so feisty yet very feminine.”

“I support the idea that women can be strong and resilient and be at their most feminine,” pointed out Zoe.

The Star Trek actress mentioned, “You don't have to give up your femininity to be tough. And she wears different hats in this game, all these roles that girls should be curious about and are already filling in.”

“It's just a celebration of women,” she added.

Reflecting on parenting her sons, Zoe further said, “A big part of parenting is nurturing their curiosity, fostering their opinions, and meeting them where they're at.”

“So, when my kids started to express interest in video games, I knew it was something we couldn't ignore,” she added.