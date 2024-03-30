50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy emerges for the first time amid Diddy lawsuit

Daphne Joy speaks out after explosive claims against 50 Cent and Diddy.

50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy was spotted for the first time following her implication as the individual identified as a 'sex worker' in a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy.

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy paid a monthly fee for sexual services from her.

This outing also comes shortly after Joy accused her ex-partner of 'raping and physically abusing' her, with whom she shares son named Sire.

Joy appeared to be in good spirits as she made her way to the gym in Los Angeles, sporting a black baseball cap, tracksuit, and sneakers.

Despite the recent controversies, she smiled as she took a phone call during her outing.

The sighting follows a heated online exchange between Joy and 50 Cent.

In a recent social media exchange, the rapper shared a photo of Diddy alongside his ex-partner, taken during a 2021 outing in Miami Beach.

In his post, 50 Cent accused Joy of seeking financial assistance from the 54-year-old rapper-turned-entrepreneur after he allegedly rejected her advances.

This post from him followed shortly after Joy made accusations against him, alleging rape and absentee fatherhood to their 11-year-old son.

Denying these allegations, he issued a statement refuting Joy's claims.

The online dispute between the former couple was ignited by music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, who alleged in a human trafficking lawsuit against Diddy that Joy had engaged in sex work and received payment from the Bad Boy Records founder.