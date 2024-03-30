Courteney Cox may return to Neve Campbell’s ‘Scream’ Franchise

Courteney Cox returning to Scream 7

Courteney Cox is returning to the big screens for her role in the Scream Franchise.



Gale Weathers is the only character from the leads to appear in all the six films, and it looks like she is going to reprise her role in the seventh as well. Cox, who plays Gale, is being discussed to return to the franchise, as per Variety, Friday, March 29.

The 59-year-old actress’ comeback news comes after another actress from the 1996 slasher film was confirmed to return for Scream VII.

Neve Campbell, who plays the role of Sidney Prescott, will be coming back to the seventh instalment after not appearing in Scream VI due to salary issues. She announced her return on March 12.

“It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies,” Campbell shared via Instagram.

“My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”