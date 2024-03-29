Miley Cyrus expresses her love for Beyoncé after Cowboy Carter release: Photo

Miley Cyrus thanked Beyoncé after Cowboy Carter release: Deets inside

Miley Cyrus has recently expressed her love for Beyoncé after the release of music icon’s album Cowboy Carter was released today.



On Friday, Miley took to Instagram and posted a cover of Beyoncé’s album in a cowboy getup after the release of their duet titled II MOST WANTED, which features romantic lyrics about long-term commitment in a relationship.

In the caption, the singer and actress wrote, “Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter.”

Miley stated, “I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her.”

“My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created alongside of her. Thank you, Beyoncé,” said the 32-year-old Grammy winner.

Miley further said, “You’re everything & more. Love you.”

“To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely, Miley,” added the Flowers crooner.

Interestingly, the post came after Beyoncé and Miley duet had topped the US iTunes chart within 12 hours of its release.



Meanwhile, both singers’ fans were excited to see the amazing collaboration, with one commented, “This is my dream come true!”

Another remarked, “The duet we deserve.”

“This song is so beautiful… you and Beyoncé were meant to harmonise together,” added a third user.