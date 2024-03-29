New shocking details about King Charles cancer and his Easter appearance revealed

King Charles decides to take a big risk for his people

King Charles III, who was unable to attend Maundy Thursday service due to his cancer treatment, has decided to take big risk for his family and the nation to attend Easter service on Sunday.

The 75-year-old monarch will sit apart from the main congregation at an Easter service as recommended by his medical team to shield his health, according to new report.

The monarch, who's giving so much of his life to the service of his nations and the family, will be seated slightly away from others as part of arrangements considered an “acceptable” environment for the cancer-stricken King at this stage.

A palace source said the King’s planned attendance a “sign of things heading in the right direction”, according to The Telegraph.

The King is not expected to be present for a post-service reception or host lunch, the source told the outlet.

Prince William and Harry's father is set to lead members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday church service this weekend, marking his most significant appearance since his cancer diagnosis in February.



Buckingham Palace has already confirmed that the King and Queen will be joined by several other Windsors at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of the Castle.

The event, which is a firm fixture in the royal calendar, is usually attended by many family members who are often seen walking to church together on Easter Sunday, while greeting the crowds gather to see them all together.



However, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are not expected to be the part of the royal Easter celebrations, they may issue a statement to mark the event.