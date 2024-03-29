Princess Kate puts end to centuries-old royal mantra with major move

Kate Middleton changed the trajectory of years of royal family’s strategy by announcing her diagnosis with cancer via a public message last week.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's show The Royal Beat, royal expert Duncan Larcombe revealed the video represented the “end of the mantra of 'never complain, never explain'. Clearly, we've entered the realm of now the royals will explain.”

The royal journalist added: "So in the future, if the Palace is going to fight back where it would have previously stayed quiet, then I think that is a turning point."

The Princess of Wales put an end to a flurry of speculations after coming clean about her health condition two months after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

She came under fire for manipulating a photo of herself with her kids posted on the Waleses’ social media on Mother’s Day earlier this month.

At the time, PR and crisis management expert Edward Coram-James told The Mirror: "The only pertinent response, that can cool the flames, is no response.”

Explained the expert. "My one critique of the Princess' PR or crisis communications strategy to date is that she gave gravity to such criticisms by responding to them in her subsequent statement."