Kate Middleton relies on extreme loyalty from sister Pippa amid health scare

Pippa Middleton's friends are sharing insights into their extreme loyal bond with Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales, aged 42, disclosed last week that she is commencing a preventative chemotherapy regimen for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Shortly thereafter, James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate, took to Instagram to share an unseen childhood photograph of himself and the princess, accompanied by a sincere message.

He expressed, "Throughout the years, we have conquered numerous challenges together. As a family, we are committed to supporting you through this one as well."

While Pippa, aged 40, does not maintain a presence on social media, her intimate circle of friends has provided insights into the close bond between her and Kate.

A source close to Pippa said: “The three siblings are incredibly tight … Pippa not only as a sister but as a best friend she can confide in."

They continued to tell The Times: “They are extremely loyal to one another.”

Both Pippa and Kate have three children each of their own around a similar age.

The Princess of Wales tied the knot with Prince William in 2011, and together they share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five

Meanwhile, Pippa married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017, and are parents to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, one.

Kate and her younger sister used to live together in a Chelsea flat during their 20s, a sign of their close relationship.

The 40-year-old was also a bridesmaid during the Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding on the world stage.

Pippa now lives a stone's throw away from the princess's home in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate.