Prince William takes leaf out of Queen's book to deal with Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William takes a leaf out of Queen's book to deal with the crisis within the family

Future King Prince William is said to be following his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps to cope with the situation as his wife Kate Middleton navigates her cancer diagnosis.



"[William] is incredibly stoic and strong. He took a lot from the way his grandmother operated, and his playbook is modeled on hers," a close palace source told People.

"It's going to be incredibly difficult. But he is a man who is used to shouldering pressure."

The Prince of Wales is in great pain as his wife Kate and father King Charles both having cancer. The heir to the throne is looking after his loved ones at this hour of need.

While a former palace aide told the outlet: "There will be a lot more pressure on William, but he's always been aware of that. He has evolved to lead, and he is leading."

"He is well-equipped for it and has his priorities in order. In this time of crisis, they’ve been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children. That is what the Queen did when Diana died — despite the criticism."



In the days following Princess Kate’s shocking health announcement, she and Prince William remained focused on their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family of five will shift tradition by opting out of the royals’ Easter services at Windsor Castle on Sunday and instead spend the weekend privately at home.

William is expected to return to royal duties after his kids school reopen later in April, and Princess Kate will remain out of the public eye during treatment she described as "preventative chemotherapy." For now, her focus is on her full recovery with her family around her.

"She has the inner strength, the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what’s important," says Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for Queen Elizabeth, "which is her getting back to strength."

Kate Middleton's husband William is proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown since her health deteriorated in January.