Jennifer Garner advises young girls to not be scared of ageing

Jennifer Garner advises young girls to not be scared of aging

Jennifer Garmer admitted that ageing is a gift and people should embrace it.

In a conversation with People, the 13 Going on 13 actress said that she is grateful "just to be alive."

She added, "And I'm grateful for the wisdom that I've gleaned out of these years and really grateful to be able to watch other women go through this process of life so gracefully."



The Alias actress revealed that she tried "to follow the footsteps" of those women, who wholeheartedly accepted their age.

Garner advised "other young women, 'Take care of yourself, but don't be scared. Ageing is a gift.'"

Speaking of how she takes care of herself, the actress shared that she exercises "every day" because it is "super important for my mental health."

Garner shared that she eats healthy food and apart from that, she "has a really strong family and strong relationships in my life."

For the unversed, Garner shares three kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.