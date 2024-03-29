Amber Rose reveals impact of ex Kanye West’s risque styling on her career

Amber Rose and Kanye West dated for two years from 2008 to 2010

Kanye West has recently stirred up a storm for allegedly parading his wife Bianca Censori around in extremely revealing outfits. But though the couple have continued to dismiss all such speculations, Kanye’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has now come forward with a rather damning account.

On Thursday’s episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel, the 40-yer-old television personality claimed that the legendary rapper, 46, used to control what she wore, creating a “sexpot type of” image of her that was against her own upbringing.

“I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young,” she said.

But things changed when she started dating Kanye West in 2008.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye. And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy,” she revealed.

Young and impressionable, Amber said she went along with Ye’s styling choices. But when they broke up in 2010, she couldn’t shake off the image he had created of her.

“So when I was out on my own – without my first relationship that kind of brought me to the light – that’s what they wanted from me,” she admitted.

Amber further recalled, “I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her.’ Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her. And they’re like, ‘Well, I guess you don’t want to do it then.’”