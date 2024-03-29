Royal family shares King Charles latest photos with health update

King Charles looks fit in new photo

King Charles was all smiles and in good spirit as he held a number of Audiences at Buckingham Palace this week after missing Maundy Thursday service.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the latest photos of the cancer-stricken King after he missed one big royal tradition, seemingly giving major update on the monarch's health as he looks fit while efficiently continuing important royal duties.

King Charles, who greeted the Ambassadors of Burundi, Moldova and other guests at Buckingham Palace, gave a message of hop and courage with his latest appearance to his fans who have been worried about his health condition since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in February.

The Buckingham Palace states: "On Wednesday, His Majesty welcomed His Excellency Mohamed Nasheed, Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum. The forum brings together 58 of the countries most threatened by climate change - representing 1.4 billion people worldwide - to build cooperation, knowledge and awareness around environmental issues.



"Yesterday new Ambassadors from Moldova and Burundi presented their credentials to The King.

"‘Credentials’ are the diplomatic letter from the Ambassador’s Head of State confirming his or her appointment to their new post."

The 75-year-old monarch held audiences at the palace after missing royal Easter tradition amid cancer treatment. Queen Camilla attended Thursday's Royal Maundy Service on King Charles' behalf.