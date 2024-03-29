Shiloh Jolie-Pitt values both Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's 'points of view'

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seemingly values the different points of view of her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, amid their messy divorce and custody battle.



An insider told Life & Style that the former celebrity couple's teenage daughter respects her parents' different opinions and refrains from taking sides.

The source added, "There were moments when Shiloh felt caught in the middle of this tug-of-war, but she chose not to take sides."



"She saw both points of view without judging either harshly," the report said.

The source claimed that "Shiloh's inner strength helped the entire Jolie-Pitt clan get through a very difficult time."

This news came after it was reported that the 17-year-old Shiloh has decided to live with her father in his $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, an insider revealed that "Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up."

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016.

Alongside Shiloh, the ex-couple shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.