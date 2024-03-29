BTS-inspired K-drama 'Youth' finally gets release date

BTS-inspired K-drama Youth recently announced that it is slated to premiere in April

BTS-inspired K-drama Youth recently announced that it is slated to premiere in April on an innovative network Xclusive.

The K-drama that takes a page from the lives of highly-acclaimed K-pop band BTS, also revolves around The Most Beautiful Moment in Your Life series.

Serving as a combination of both fiction and reality, the drama will follow the life events of seven boys, who struggle to get through their own pain and secrets, and eventually find solace together.

Starring Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Seo Young Joo, Ahn Ji Ho, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo, the series includes a total of twelve episodes that are said to be divided into three parts.

The production began back in October 2020 and wrapped up a year later in October 2021.

The full series will be available for viewing for about a month starting April 2024.

However, from May onwards, the series will be available for purchase per episode only.

For the unversed, Xclusive will mark its journey as the first platform to utilize Web 3.0 technology.