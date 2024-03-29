Paul McCartney reveals hilarious origins of The Beatles’ album ‘Sgt. Pepper’

‘Sgt. Pepper’ received four Grammy awards and multiple honours



The Beatles’ album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band drew its name from a hilarious misunderstanding.

Paul McCartney revealed the true origins of the title on a March 13 episode of his podcast, Paul McCartney: A Life in Lyrics. He admitted that Sgt. Pepper – one of The Beatles’ most prolific albums, complete with Grammy-winning songs and culturally-shifting concepts – derived its iconic name from something he once misheard.

“I was with our roadie Mal [Evans], a big bear of a man,” he told his guest, author and poet Paul Muldoon

“I was coming back on the plane, and he said, ‘Will you pass the salt and pepper?’ And I misheard him. I said, ‘What? Sgt. Pepper?’ He said, ‘No, salt and pepper,’” he recalled.

“And I always returned to one of the things about the Beatles, and me and John [Lennon], was that we noticed accidents,” he mused.

Hence, the name “Sgt. Pepper” stuck.

As for the album’s concept, the 81-year-old musician reflected that it aimed to “free [the group] up” as they envisioned themselves not as The Beatles but as “four space cadets” in “this slightly weird band.”

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released in 1967, and now represents Rock ‘N’ Roll’s shift towards becoming an art form. It won four Grammys, including Album of the Year – the first rock LP to receive this award.

In 2003, the Library of Congress inducted it into the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”