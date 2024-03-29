Prince William gives King Charles new tension

IS Prince William fit for the throne?

King Charles, who was officially crowned along with his wife Queen Camilla in May 2023, is said to be very much worried about his eldest son Prince William's future royal role.

The 75-year-old, who has stepped back from his public-facing duties due to cancer treatment, reportedly thinks the heir to the throne still needs to learn how to react in crisis.

The Monarch is schooling his eldest son with his devotion to the duty, seemingly teaching him one should not lose hope and courage in difficult situation and appears to be a real warrior to lift the moral of his people and family with their moves and decisions.



A source told In Touch Weekly that the King and Queen are "worried about William, who is next in line to the throne, because he’s currently facing a public relations disaster."



Charles, who may have short time to pass the crown to his eldest son due to his unspecified form of cancer, "knows the pressures of being the monarch,” the insider added.

“And he just isn’t sure William is ready to take his place. It seems premature, and there could be consequences."

Charles, who became the King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, reportedly wanted to hand over the crown to Prince William in his life due to health worries, but now it seems difficult as the King "tends to worry himself" with thoughts about whether William is ready to take his place.

It comes after the Prince of Wales's some shocking reactions to his sweet wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, which seemingly broke him inside and forced the royal to take some unexpected steps.

On the other hand, Anna Whitelock, history of the monarchy professor at London's City University, shared her thoughts on William's ability to deal with the crisis, saying: There is also this big weight of responsibility that suddenly starts to kind of descend upon his shoulders. And I'm sure he's very, very aware of that."



Some royal experts and historians believe that William is fully trained and prepared to become the King as he knows how to cope with the crisis, given his latest public engagements, where he appeared putting on a brave face following in his father's footsteps.