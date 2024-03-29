Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'desire to continue' relationship amid difficulties

Even though Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship reached a low point after a significant argument last year, they still intend to pursue their romance.



According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, about the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, is working on both themselves and their relationship and has no intention of breaking up.

"They are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other," the source revealed.

They added that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker and Fox “are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves."

Sharing the rapper’s reaction on Fox’s Call Her Daddy interview, the source said, "Megan wanted to go on 'Call Her Daddy' to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued."

"MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."

"Megan is independent and needs to do her thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that," the insider added.

The Jennifer's Body actress declined to discuss her relationship status with MGK in the interview, stating, "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption.”

"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” she added. “What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul.’”