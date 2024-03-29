Kanye West avoids Sean Diddy after Rolling Loud performance: Here's why

Reportedly, Diddy asked Kanye West to meet with him after a show earlier this month, but Kanye turned him down.



The owner of Bad Boy Records reportedly told Kanye's representatives that he would like to meet Ye after the latter's performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles earlier this month. However, it appears that Kanye was not enthusiastic about the news and chose not to follow through.

Diddy went to the gig with his son Justin, and following the show, a photo of the two of them beside the main stage went viral. Famously, Diddy and Kanye fell out in public back in 2022 when Kanye accused Diddy of threatening him because he was Jewish.

Before that, Ye and Diddy got into a heated argument once more after the rapper called him out as he was selling t-shirts bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter." During that falling out, Kanye famously shared images of his text conversation with Diddy on social media.

It also coincides with Kanye's accusation in a 2022 interview that Diddy is "fed" and is coming out of jail.

The Gold Digger rapper lost it in the blast: "The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*****g fed! That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card."

A video of Diddy with a young Justin Bieber has since reappeared online as part of his continuing probe into sex trafficking. Diddy tells viewers in the video that he "can't really disclose" what they will be doing during their 48-hour time. Diddy is shown standing next to 15-year-old Justin.