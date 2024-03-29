Inside Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant's 'fun' relationship

The two made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2019

Keanu Reeves could not ask for a perfect partner than Alexandra Grant as hinted by an insider.

A source dished out the relationship between the two, who mostly keep their love life under the radar, as "the most fun and positive," while spilling tea to People.

"This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in," the insider told the outlet, deeming Grant "a rare gem."

They continued to gush over the 54-year-old visual artist, "She is adorable, sweet, caring, and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. "

The tipster revealed that Grant often accompanied the John Wick star on his film sets, adding, "When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."

The source concluded, "Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy."

For the unversed, Reeves and Grant knew each other for at least eight years before getting romantically involved in 2019.

After being in a platonic relationship, the duo went public with their romance in November 2019, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMAA Art + Film Gala.