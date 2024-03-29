Royal family 'came crashing down to earth' on day of King Charles' cancer news

The royal family found themselves in an inevitable crisis as the public geared up for their return to duties following a New Year’s break.

Speaking to People, royal historian Amanda Foreman claimed the royals “came crashing down to earth” on the day King Charles unveiled his cancer diagnosis to the public.

“You realize they are just human beings,” she added.

It was announced on January 17 that Kate Middleton underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery and expected to remain out of royal duties until after Easter.

The King was also revealed to have been scheduled to undergo corrective procedure for his enlarged prostrate later in the month.

As the public hoped for the royal health crisis to end as soon as it began, fate had different plans in mind.

On February 5, the 75-year-old monarch announced to public that a cancer had been discovered during his prostrate treatment, prompting him to temporarily pull the plug on duties for unforeseeable future.

As for the Princess of Wales, she was said to be resting and recovering in Windsor following the surgery.

It was pertinent to note that Kate hadn’t been photographed once since the health scare, prompting speculations about her whereabouts.

Internet users began to churn out numerous conspiracy theories about her health condition, pressurizing the royal family to spill the beans.

Finally, the future Queen of England sat down for a lengthy video message via BBC to put an end to speculations surrounding her health and prospective return to the royal duties.

She revealed that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer during post-op tests after undergoing the major surgery in January.

The internet delivered a mixed reaction to the revelation; while many felt ashamed over indulging in conspiracy theories, others questioned the reason behind upholding mystery for so long.

"There was no malintent. But it unleashed up a pent-up feeling that people wanted information — unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal, a former longtime palace aide told the outlet. "It was a complex reaction."