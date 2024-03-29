P Diddy's alleged mule arrested amid multiple home invasions

Sean Combs, known professionaly as P Diddy, hasn't been arrested yet following sex trafficking allegations

Brendan Paul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged mule, was handcuffed at Miami Airport on the same day law enforcement officers swooped in the rapper’s two properties in LA and Miami.



However, People clarified in a report on Wednesday that Paul's arrest isn’t linked to Diddy.

Instead, the former Syracuse University basketball player got into trouble with serious felony charges related to cocaine and marijuana possession.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was apprehended by Miami-Dade police at Opa-Locka airport after suspected cocaine and marijuana were discovered in his luggage.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Paul’s attorney, Brian Bieber, released a statement asserting, "We do not plan on trying this case in the media—all issues will be dealt with in court."

For the unversed, the 25-year-old young lad was previously implicated in a lawsuit filed by Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, a former videographer and producer for Combs.

Naming him in the documents, Jones accused Paul of being Combs’ "mule" who "acquires" and "distributes" his "drugs and guns."

Additionally, federal agents raided P. Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami in the wake of sex trafficking allegations lodged against the 54-year-old music mogul in two lawsuits.

