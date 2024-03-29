Kelly Clarkson pays special nod to Billie Eilish by performing 'What Was I Made For?'

Kelly Clarkson is honouring Billie Eilish in the most recent Kellyoke episode.



On Thursday, Clarkson, 41, and her My Band Y'all carried on a decades-long custom by covering one of the current favourite songs of the daytime talk show presenter.

Clarkson sang Eilish's Oscar-winning song What Was I Made For? from Barbie as the studio lights went out.

“I used to float, now I just fall down/I used to know but I'm not sure now / What I was made for? / What was I made for?” Clarkson sang.

Following the Stronger singer's performance, admirers flocked to the YouTube comment area to offer their congratulations for a job well done.

“Kelly Clarkson was made to be the Thanos of music covers,” one person wrote, referencing the Marvel Universe character. “Kelly is unreal! The best vocalist alive right now!” another added.

Eilish and her brother Finneas won the 2024 Oscar for Best Original Song with their song, which was featured on the Barbie movie's soundtrack.