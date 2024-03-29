Kate Hudson's mother approves her recent song about motherhood: 'Makes me weep'

Goldie Hawn is surely a proud and truly happy mother.



The 78-year-old actress posted a video clip of her daughter Kate Hudson's new song on Instagram along with a heartfelt statement highlighting her skills to celebrate the release of her new single.

"My daughter's talent has transcended just being a proud mother to pure awe," wrote Hawn about the song Live Forever.

"This song makes me weep for the bittersweet truth about motherhood and growing up together. A must listen," continued Hawn.

Hudson's 20-year-old son Ryder is the subject of both the song and its music video.

"I was so young when Ryder was born," Hudson, 44, recalled in a statement. "I look back and marvel; I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time. And when you listen to the song and watch, it sweeps you up like someone's arms around you."

Hudson added on Instagram that the song is also "a love letter to parents and the kids waving goodbye."

"Our babies leave us eventually and we have to watch them go take on the world. Some of us were so young that we were trying to figure out who we were simultaneously. That's this song for me," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star wrote.