Disappointed ‘Euphoria’ star reacts to series’ season 3 postponement

Storm Reid reacts to Euphoria season 3 postponement

Storm Reid “hopes” the best for Euphoria.



The Euphoria star exhibits strong belief that the series will come on track for a third season after news from HBO that filming on the Sam Levinson-created series has been delayed, as per Variety.

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” Reid said Thursday at the Los Angeles opening of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center.

“I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it,” she added.

And the actress was not as surprised as expected, as she exhibited mixed emotions when asked about her reaction to the news.

“Yes and no,” she said of being surprised. “We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”

The announcement that the production has been postponed came out on Monday.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO representative told Variety at the time.

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”