Penn Badgley explains how he connected with his teenage stepson

Penn Badgley reflects on being a dad to his teenage stepson

Penn Badgley has recently explained how he connected with his teenage stepson.



Speaking on the latest episode of The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, the You star, who is married to singer Domino Kirke, shares a 15-year-old stepson, Cassius, with his wife.

Reflecting on being a stepdad to Cassius, Penn said, “I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson.”

“And my stepson is ― his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I’m ― I’m something else,” continued the Gossip Girl actor.

Penn noted, “So, I have two different parental roles.”

As far as his biological son is concerned, the John Tucker Must Die actor mentioned, “My biological son is only 3 1/2, so that’s a very different thing too. I’m going to need to be able to more consciously show him my vulnerability as he gets older in those years.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Penn described a moment in which he was able to bond with his 15-year-old stepson.

The Easy A actor recalled how he and Cassius had watched the 2014 sci-fi action movie, Edge of Tomorrow together, when he suddenly realised how “important” it was to spend that time together.

“Very recently, we had a rare kind of, like, bedtimes - and when you have such an age spread, it’s kind of hard to make time for everybody. And he’s older, and he doesn’t want to spend that much time with us anyway,” pointed out the actor.

Penn disclosed that Cassius “loved” the movie, adding, “And you want to talk about Modern Love? One of the ways you got to do that is watch things with people.”