Denis Villeneuve predicts Zendaya's potential as director in talks with Steven Spielberg

Zendaya earns director's praise for attentiveness on 'Dune: Part Two.'

Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune: Part Two, shared his admiration for star Zendaya's potential to transition into directing during a conversation with fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The discussion, featured on The Director's Cut podcast releasing Tuesday, highlighted Villeneuve's praise for Zendaya's attentiveness and dedication on set, even when not actively filming.

Spielberg, moderating the podcast, inquired about actors who showed interest in the filmmaking process, prompting Denis's acknowledgment of Zendaya's curiosity and potential future as a director.

He acknowledged her strong intellect and demonstrated brilliance, suggesting that her behind-the-camera experience could pave the way for a future directorial role.

"She’s so clever, but shows she’s brilliant and her strong presence, and she was always on set even when she was not shooting.

Just sitting between cinematographer Greg and I listening, listening and listening. So I would not be surprised that one day we learn that she wants to go behind the camera."



Spielberg jotted down her potential interest, musing, "See if Zendaya is available..."

Emmy-winning actress has already ventured into production, serving as an executive producer for the second season of HBO's Euphoria.

Additionally, she produced and starred in Netflix's Malcolm & Marie alongside John David Washington.

