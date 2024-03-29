Queen Camilla faces 'serious' trouble amid King Charles, Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

Camilla made history by becoming the first consort to lead the special event

Queen Camilla encountered significant trouble when she became the focus of anti-monarchy protestors during an Easter service on Thursday.

Arriving at Worcester Cathedral for the morning religious service, the Queen was met by activists campaigning against the monarchy.

Republic, a group known for its protests against the Royal Family, was stationed outside the cathedral with large yellow banners and flags.

The protestors chanted "Down with the crown" as the Queen presided over the annual Maundy service in lieu of the King.

Camilla made history by becoming the first consort to lead the special event, as Charles has taken a step back due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

In a statement released before the event, Republic said: "When Camilla visits Worcester on Thursday it will be a reminder too of how out of touch the monarchy is with the values of most of us. Values such as equality, democracy and the rule of law."

GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker talked with Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic outside of the service Thursday.

Smith said that the group was "continuing our string of protests against the monarchy".

When asked about the appropriateness of protesting at Royal Family events in the wake of Princess Kate and King Charles’s cancer diagnoses Smith said that the protest was about the institution, not the family members.

He said: "We separate out the personal and private from the issue and this is a protest about the institution and we’ve been very clear on social media.

"We’ve expressed our sympathies for both Charles and Kate and we wish them a speedy recovery.

Princess Kate released a video message on Friday announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, the Queen was also met with crowds of well-wishers in Worcester on Thursday with gifts for the Princess of Wales and King Charles.