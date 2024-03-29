Sam Taylor-Johnson speaks out on Aaron's potential as next James Bond

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson face age gap scrutiny amid family dynamics.

Sam Taylor-Johnson has responded to the ongoing rumors surrounding her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, potentially becoming the next James Bond.

Speculation has intensified after reports emerged that the British actor has been formally offered the role of 007 following extensive discussions with studio executives.

Insiders suggest that producer Barbara Broccoli is solely considering Aaron for the coveted role, with costume fittings reportedly already in progress.

Addressing these claims during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show scheduled for Saturday, Sam, maintains a sense of humor as she deflects the host's attempts to inquire about the rumors.

She jokes, "You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director."

Sam Taylor stated, "Carry on speculating. He'd be great."

The couple's relationship traces back to their meeting on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2009, when Sam was 42 and Aaron was 18.

Although they didn't pursue a romantic relationship until after the project concluded, she acknowledges a 'deep connection' formed during filming.



