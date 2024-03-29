Prince Harry, Prince William's reunion possible for special event

Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, will celebrate her birthday on the same day as the wedding

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly considering reuniting for the summer wedding of a mutual friend.

According to sources, the brothers might come together in June to attend the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who is set to marry his long-term partner, Olivia Henson, at Chester Cathedral.

It's been reported that the duke has extended invitations to several senior working royals, including Prince Harry and Prince William.

According to The Daily Mail, the Prince and the Princess of Wales are expected to attend the special ceremony and Prince Harry was also sent a ‘save the date.’

Prince George is also hinted to play a significant role in the wedding as Grosvenor is the future King’s godfather.

Other anticipated guests include the Duke and Duchess of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

The duke is close friends with both Prince Harry and Prince William however, it is unclear if the Duke of Sussex will be able to attend.

Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, will celebrate her birthday on the same day as the wedding.

If the Duke of Sussex does attend the ceremony, it will be the first time the two brothers will have met since their father, King Charles’s Coronation in May 2023.

The relationship between Prince Harry and William has been tense since the Duke of Sussex published his memoir, Spare, which criticised his brother.

Harry and Meghan also made claims against the Royal Family during their Oprah Interview and in their Netflix series.

Following the Princess of Wales’s cancer announcement, it was reported that Prince Harry ‘made personal contact’ with William.

Royal Reporter Sarah Louise-Robertson said that the health update could be a turning point for the two brothers.

She claimed: “Harry reached out to his brother last night.

“There has been some text messages, some exchanges, and the fact that has happened shows that there could now be maybe a thawing and a bit of an olive branch between the two families.