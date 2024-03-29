Sean Diddy and Justin Bieber's resurfaced video reveals on 'Getting Girls'

Sean Diddy's properties raided by Feds in sex trafficking probe.

Sean Diddy's video clip resurfaced featuring him hanging out with Justin Bieber.

Originally shared on Bieber's YouTube page in 2009, the footage captures the pair spending 48 hours together.

Although Combs, remains tight-lipped about their activities, they engage in conversation about the possibility of meeting girls that has garnered attention.

The video begins with Diddy showcasing his Lamborghini to Bieber and offering to gift the car to him once he turns 16, along with his mansion once he reaches 18.

The rapper describes the experience as akin to the plot of the movie, suggesting that Bieber is enjoying an exciting 48-hour adventure with him.

He hints at the secrecy surrounding their activities, stating that they can't disclose their exact plans but assure that it's a dream come true for a teenager.

"Let’s just go get some girls," says Bieber, who then receives a hug from him. "Man after my heart," replies the record executive. "That’s what I’m talking about."

A 2016 interview featuring Usher discussing his experience living with Sean Combs for a year at the age of 13 resurfaced earlier this week in the wake of the home raids.

In the interview, conducted on The Howard Stern Show, Usher remarked on witnessing 'very curious things taking place' at Combs' New York City residence during his stay.

He expressed his observations, stating, "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it."

The Yeah singer further admitted uncertainty about fully comprehending what he witnessed, describing the experience as "pretty wild."