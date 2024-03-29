Kate Hudson releases intimate footage of eldest son Ryder in music video

Kate Hudson debuts her latest single Live Forever along with a poignant music video, featuring previously unreleased footage capturing her experience during labor with her eldest child, Ryder Robinson, who is now 20 years old.
The song's lyrics delve into Hudson's journey into motherhood and her bond with Ryder as they navigate life together.
Hudson welcomed Ryder into the world at the age of 24, marking her transition into motherhood.
The accompanying music video offers glimpses of his growth, from infancy to his present age of 20, as he prepares to move out of the family home.
The song, accompanied by a moving music video, captures moments of her journey as a mother.
She is depicted in the hospital bed, surrounded by her mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell, cradling newborn Ryder.
The song's lyrics reflect on the transformative experience of parenthood, with Hudson expressing sentiments of love and nostalgia.
