Hugh Grant debuts as Tony the Tiger in Jerry Seinfeld's pop tart comedy

Hugh Grant enters 'Freak Phase' in Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted.'

Hugh Grant makes his debut appearance as the iconic Frosties mascot, Tony the Tiger in a new trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming comedy film Unfrosted.



The 63-year-old actor, renowned for his roles in films like Notting Hill, portrays a struggling Shakespearean actor within the Netflix production.

The movie also features comedy veterans Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, and Melissa McCarthy, with Grant in a smaller role.

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, the film delves into the fierce competition between cereal giants Kellogg's and Post in the creation of a breakfast pastry, ultimately leading to the birth of the pop tart.

Grant's portrayal of Tony the Tiger marks his second unconventional role in recent times, following his appearance as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka.



He appears both inside and outside of the fluffy Tony costume, displaying a range of expressions from unamused to bewildered.

The 40-year veteran actor has previously expressed his attraction to increasingly unconventional roles, stating that he is now delving into what he calls the 'freak phase' of his career.

Seinfeld explained his motivation behind the film, stating to Deadline, "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness."



Unfrosted is scheduled for release on Netflix on May 3rd.



