50 Cent pursues sole custody of son amidst allegations against ex

50 Cent has reportedly initiated legal proceedings to obtain sole custody of his 11-year-old son with ex-partner Daphne Joy.



Joy, who was recently implicated as the alleged 'sex worker' mentioned in the lawsuit against Diddy, previously dated 50 Cent from 2011 to 2012.

A source close to the situation revealed to USWeekly that the latest developments have prompted 50 Cent's decision to pursue sole custody.

In the midst of the unfolding legal drama, Joy shared a cryptic social media post on Wednesday, featuring a serene hiking scene accompanied by a caption expressing gratitude to God.



50 Cent took to social media platform X on Wednesday, "I didn't know you was a sex worker [side eye emoji] you little sex worker. LOL [laughing emoji]. Yo this s**t is a movie."

Following this, he shared links to his merchandise store alongside images of himself smoking a cigar and posing with an umbrella in front of a Cadillac SUV.

The lawsuit, which includes Joy's name, was filed against Diddy by an alleged victim of sexual abuse, amid a series of damaging allegations.