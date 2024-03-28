James Middleton makes deliberate attempt to boost Kate’s morale amid cancer battle?

James was one of the Kate's first family member to publicly express well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement

James Middleton’s latest update that filled with positive development could boost Kate's morale and provide some relief from the difficulties she is experiencing due to her illness.

James was one of the Kate's first family member to publicly express well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

Last Friday, Kate, aged 42, filmed a video from her garden revealing her cancer diagnosis and her commencement of preventative chemotherapy.

James, 36, took to Instagram to post a childhood picture of himself and Kate with the caption: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together.



"As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Following the news James broke his silence and took to Instagram two days later to mark a day which means a lot to him and his sister, National Puppy Day.



The siblings are dog lovers, as he himself owns six of his own at his Berkshire residence.

In the clip, James said: "Happy National Puppy Day! There's a minefield of information out there on how you should prepare taking a puppy home for the first time.

James also had gifted Kate and William new pet, born in 2020, before their dog Lupo died in November the same year.



According to the People magazine, James Middleton had also gifted Lupo, who died in November 2020, to his sister and brother-in-law in 2012.

At that time the family shared the first photo of their dog on the seventh birthday of daughter Princess Charlotte.