King Charles 'less fuller face, thinning lips' worry fans as he looks weak in new photo

King Charles looks weak in newly released photo

King Charles, who's set to attend Sunday's Easter service, has left fans worried as he looks weaker in new photo.



Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole expressed his concern about the 75-year-old monarch's health condition, saying: the "effects of his cancer treatment" are visible in a newly released photograph.

Cole, speaking to GB News, highlighted the monarch's "less fuller face" and "thinning lips" in his new picture. He went on explaining that the King's cancer diagnosis and treatment "hasn't been easy" and is "obviously a great strain for anybody".

The expert said: "While you're bearing the burdens of being head of state at the same time as you're being treated, I'm sure it isn't easy for him. It's a very great shame for me to see him like this."

Cole added: "I was five years old when he was born, I've watched him and reported on him throughout his life, and I'm very sad to see him in this way."

In his pre-recorded message to mark Easter weekend, the 75-year-old monarch stressed the importance of "care and friendship", especially "in a time of need".



Despite the King missing Thursday's service in Worcester,

Cole praised Queen Camilla for attending Thursday's service at Worcester in King Charles's absence.

To question about the King's attendance at Sunday's Easter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Cole said the monarch is "determined to be there" and his appearance will be "very heartening" for royal fans who are "concerned" for his health.



The royal commentator also noted the King has "other worries" during this time, alongside his cancer treatment, including Princess Kate and Prince Harry.



"It's an important time, and of course he has other worries, not least Prince Harry out in California and what he's doing. And other members of the Royal Family in trouble. Real trouble at the moment is notably Kate, his beloved daughter-in-law, as he always refers to her," said Michael Cole.

