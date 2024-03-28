Princess Eugenie ‘keeps mum’ on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

Princess Eugenie remains silent on the Kate Middleton’s shock cancer diagnosis as she heads off to a vacation in China.

The royal was seen spending time with her family in Hong Kong just days after she celebrated a major milestone of her own, reported GB News.

Eugenie, who turned 34 last week, was in attendance at the international art fair, Art Basel 2024, in Hong Kong, just days after her birthday.

The Princess of Wales announced last week that she had been diagnosed with cancer following post-operative tests taken after her abdominal surgery, in an emotional video shared onto the Waleses social media.

Just one day later, Eugenie shared a Instagram on her birthday, in which she is holding her youngest son Ernest, who was born in May 2023.

She captioned the photo, “The best gift of all are my boys.. so on this birthday I'm cherishing family and loved ones,’ adding heart emojis.

Many in the comments criticised the royal for not sharing a word om the cancer-stricken princess.

“Why haven’t you made a statement about Kate?” one user asked.

Another wrote, “Not a word about Princess Kate

Meanwhile, Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, who i s battling cancer herself, issued a statement for Kate.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Fergie said in the IG post. “I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”