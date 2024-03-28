Netflix reveals 'The Upshaws' Season 5 release date

The Upshaws: Part 5 will be premiered on Netflix in the following month

The Upshaws are set to bring their daily hassle with the comedic touch on the screens.



Netflix unveiled the official trailer for The Upshaws: Part 5 on Wednesday. It will premiere on April 18.

The official synopsis of the upcoming part is described as, "Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family."

His family includes his wife Regina, played by Kim Fields, their two young daughters, starring Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine, joined by Jermelle Simon as the couple’s firstborn son.

Moreover, Bennie is also the father of a teenage son (Diamond Lyons), whom he shares with another woman, played by Gabrielle Dennis.

While juggling his family chaos, Bennie also tolerates his sardonic sister-in-law, who features Wanda Sykes, without a blueprint for success.

Epps and Sykes, who returned to lead the sitcom for its fifth part, have breathed life into several projects. He boasts credits for the Friday franchise, The Hangover franchise, Dolemite Is My Name, The Underdoggs, and Madame Web.

Meanwhile, Sykes cherished comedies under her belt, including New Adventures of Old Christine, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Black-ish.