Tyler Posey reveals meaning behind his collection of tattoos

Tyler Posey got candid about his permenant ink and how the meaning behind them has already faded.

The Teen Wolf alum, 32, reunited with his former co-stars at Epic Cons Chicago on Saturday for a panel on the hit MTV series, via People Magazine.

Posey, who was joined by Max and Charlie Carver, Keahu Kahuanui, Khylin Rhambo, Michael Johnston, Orny Adams, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin, shared that his dozens of tattoos, “none of them mean anything anymore.”

Although, he admitted that they still “look cool as one piece.”

The former child star previously revealed in a 2017 for Teen Vogue that he had been interested in getting inked “literally since [he] was 10 or 12 years old.”

“I used to draw a small-scale version of my body on a piece of paper and then just cover myself in tattoos — colourful, black and grey, whatever,” he explained.

“I just kept falling in love with it more and more.”

During the panel, Posey also talked the 2023 reunion movie Teen Wolf: The Movie, which he “would’ve loved” if it catered to the adult fans.

He explained that the reunion movie was “still meant for a younger audience,” but since they are now adults, he would like to see the characters dealing with “adult scenarios” in future projects.