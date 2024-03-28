Emma Stone teams up with Oscar-winning director for latest movie

The award-winning duo of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos has announced their latest movie, Kinds of Kindness.



Searchlight Pictures released the first teaser trailer on Wednesday, featuring Stone, who recently won her second Academy Award for her role in Poor Things, and filmmaker Lanthimos, who are collaborating for their third project since The Favourite in 2018.

The 46-second teaser showcases Stone driving a purple car and hints at appearances from an ensemble cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schaefer.

Although the trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot, it ends with Stone's character driving into a parking lot at what appears to be an apartment complex. The teaser is set to the tune of Eurythmics' 1983 hit Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

"Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

On Poor Things, Dafoe, 68, and Qualley, 29 collaborated with Stone and Lanthimos which took home four Oscars at the most recent 96th Academy Awards. Alwyn,33, is also included in Kinds of Kindness after making an appearance in The Favourite with Stone and Lanthimos.

Kinds of Kindness will hit the theatres on June 21.