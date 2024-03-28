King Charles marks Easter with an important statement

King Charles addresses public with heartfelt message on Easter

King Charles marked Maundy Thursday with an prerecorded audio message stressing on the importance of care amid his and Kate Middleton’s cancer battles.



The Mirror reported on Wednesday that the monarch will say how Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other,” in his address.

He will also stress on how “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

While Charles does not directly address his “darling” daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, in his address, but this will be his first public words after she revealed her cancer diagnosis following months-long absence after her abdominal surgery.

The King himself is currently going through treament for his cancer which is why his words would no doubt be a taken as a reference to the royal family’s current medical struggles.

Since Charles has been asked to avoid big crowd amid his treatment by his doctors, he is unlikely to attent the service in person. However, Queen Camilla will represent the royal family instead.

Moreover, the monarch is also expected to attend an Easter Day church service on Sunday with Camilla.

The address by the King will be heard in full during the Royal Maundy Service, which will take place at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday.