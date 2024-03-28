Sabrina Carpenter talks about ‘messy’ romance with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter talks about the 'newness' of relationship with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter likes her relationship “messy” and “fun.”



“The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love,” Carpenter, 24, said talking about her ongoing new romance with Barry Keoghan in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Wednesday, March 27.

“So yeah, it’s fun and it’s messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I’m really enjoying the newness of all of it.”

Since Carpenter doesn't "actively" seek out new connections, she claimed that many of her romantic partnerships have come about as a result of "fate."

She clarified that she has an alternate approach today compared to when she was younger, as she didn't bother establishing a connection with someone if there wasn't going to be a long-term relationship.

“The one thing I always thought was, ‘Why would I date this person if I didn’t see myself marrying them?’ I just wouldn’t even put energy into it,” she said.

“But now I have a mentality that there are relationships that are meant to be in your life, even if it’s only for a couple of weeks.”

The singer first met Keoghan, 31, in 2023 after meeting at a Paris fashion event.