BBC production replaces Mamma Mia star Sara Poyzer with AI

Sara Poyzer's replacement with AI was criticized as 'awful' and 'heartless' by others in the industry.

BBC's decision to replace seasoned actress Sara Poyzer with Artificial Intelligence (AI) has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Poyzer, renowned for her leading role in Mamma Mia for over a decade, expressed surprise and disappointment at being ousted by technology after decades of theatrical success.

With an extensive career spanning West End performances and global tours, including her acclaimed portrayal of Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia, she has also made notable contributions to BBC productions for over 20 years, featuring in popular shows such as Doctors, EastEnders, and The Archers.

However, her longstanding association with the broadcaster abruptly came to an end when she received an email notifying her of the termination of her role.

The email stated, "Sorry for the delay – we have had the approval from the BBC to use the AI generated voice so we won't need Sara anymore."

Tagging both the BBC and trade union Equity, Poyzer captioned the photo on Instagram with the word "sobering…" followed by a sad face emoji.

According to sources, the email was a response from a production company collaborating with the BBC on a project that was considering hiring her.

However, the artist learned that they would opt for AI technology instead of retaining her services.

In response to her post, Poyzer expressed her dismay at the current state of the industry, describing it as "grim times."