Vin Diesel strongly responds to his ex-assistant’s sexual assault allegations

Vin Diesel shares his final response to former assistant's assault claims

Vin Diesel has reportedly rejected all allegations put forward by his former assistant Asta Jonasson.



Earlier, Asta filed a lawsuit against Vin, claiming that the Fast and Furious star assaulted her in his hotel suite at Atlanta back in 2010, leading to her subsequent termination by actor’s sister, Samantha Vincent.

This week, Vin’s legal team finally responded to Asta’s sexual battery lawsuit, demanding the court to dismiss her case and even asked her to pay the actor’s legal fees in this regard.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Vin “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation of Plaintiff’s Complaint and further denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever as against Defendant and that Plaintiff has been damaged as alleged, or in any other sum or sums, or at all”.

Vin’s lawyer Bryan Freedman called out the lawsuit in a statement, saying, “Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety.”

“This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations,” explained the actor’s attorney.

For the unversed, Asta was previously hired by Vin’s production company, One Race Films to help the actor on location in Atlanta at the time where he was filming 2011’s Fast Five movie.

Following this incident, Asta was fired from his company and she then filed the motion in the light of Speak Out Act, which “prevents the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in sexual assault and harassment cases”.