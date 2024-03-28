Will Smith dodges inquiry about $350M net worth amid closure of troubled charity

Will Smith discusses life realizations and "material possessions cannot satisfy you."

Will Smith outlined his future aspirations, following his evasion of a question regarding his net worth.

This comes in the wake of the actor's decision to close his charitable organization, nearly two years after the controversial incident where he famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

During the interview, the actor declined to confirm a reported $350 million net worth, stating, "I don't even know man. I don't discuss such things."

Morman further probed Smith about his lifestyle and relationship with money after over three decades in the spotlight.

Smith acknowledged that he is currently in a "downsize phase" of his life, highlighting a shift in mentality from accumulation to philanthropy.

The star of The Emancipation noting the transformations of other celebrities around the age of 50, including Jim Carrey, emphasized that material wealth does not guarantee happiness.

Acknowledging a "scary" phase in his life where traditional sources of happiness feel inadequate,

Smith emphasized the importance of internal fulfillment and connecting with loved ones.

Coinciding with this introspective moment, reports surfaced regarding the closure of the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, a charitable organization co-founded by Smith and his spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith.