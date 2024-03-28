Rihanna underscores the importance of navigating her children’s individuality

Rihanna reflects on parenting her sons

Rihanna has recently spilled her secret on parenting two sons, saying she helps them navigate their own individuality in this world.



Speaking to Vogue China for April issue, the Umbrella hit-maker, who shares 22-month-old RZA and seven-month Riot with partner A$AP Rocky, said, “The most beautiful thing is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group.”

“It's really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be,” stated the 36-year-old.

Rihanna noted, “They should embrace it completely, because it's beautiful, and it's unique. I love them just that way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress disclosed that she would love to dress her sons in pink and floral patterns, via British Vogue last year.

“One of my favourite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky's,” remarked the pop icon.

Rihanna mentioned, “I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. “

“Love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men's department, you know,” noted the singer.

In another interview with Page Six, Rihanna dished her relation with Rocky after welcoming their two kids together.

“I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major...it's a turn on,” she told the outlet.

Rihanna added, “It's just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving...and my kids are obsessed with him.”