Michael Jackson's children grace London premiere of MJ: The Musical

Prince, Paris, and Blanket Jackson steal spotlight at London premiere.

Michael Jackson's offspring, Prince, Paris, and Blanket Jackson, took center stage at the press night of MJ: The Musical held at London's Prince Edward Theatre on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated production, boasting 10 Tony Award nominations, chronicles the life of the iconic entertainer.

Paris exuded glamour at the event in a sophisticated dark brown midi dress featuring intricate strap detailing and long sleeves.

While Blanket also known as Bigi opted for a classic black suit complemented by an open white shirt.

Prince and Paris are offspring of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2000.

Blanket's biological mother's identity remains undisclosed, as he was born via surrogate.

Among the notable attendees was actress Marisha Wallace, who graced the event in a stunning silver off-the-shoulder dress, exuding confidence after her recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother.



