‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chelsea files for divorce from husband of 6 years Jeff Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani divorcing after 6 years of marraige

Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani are ending their marriage after the former filed for a divorce.



The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star has filed for a divorce from her husband, 41, after more than six years of marriage.

The reason for their split has been cited as “irreconcilable differences” by the real estate agent, as per the documents that Page Six got a hold of, Wednesday.

As “TBD” is written in the documents by Chelsea as their separation date, it’s not known when the couple decided to part their ways.

Chelsea and Jeff met in 2015 and got married two years later in 2017.

Although there is uncertainty if the pair had a prenuptial agreement, the reality TV star is demanding spousal support from Jeff.

In addition, she wants him to cover her legal costs and seeks shared physical and legal custody of their two young children, son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3.

Chelsea has also deleted every picture with Jeff off her social media.

“Almost 2 years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a ‘short break’. I stayed because I fell in love…It was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Chelsea captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo previously, explaining why she moved to the USA in the first place.