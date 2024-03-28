Dua Lipa's security guard sends fan's phone flying during rush to singer

Dua Lipa's guard commend actions in protecting singer amid fan encounter.

Dua Lipa's security guard made headlines after a video surfaced showing him forcefully pushing aside an eager fan to protect the pop star and her boyfriend, Callum Turner, during their outing in Paris this week.

The incident unfolded as the singer and her partner exited a car, with a fan quickly approaching while holding up her phone.

Before the fan could reach Dua, she was pushed aside by the security guard, causing her phone to tumble to the ground.

The footage garnered attention online, sparking debate among fans regarding the guard's actions.

While some praised him for prioritizing her safety, others criticized the perceived forcefulness, arguing that the fan may have been innocently attempting to capture a video of the globally renowned star.

Supporters of the security guard commended his actions, stating, "I would be annoyed too if someone put a phone into my face; the security guard did its job rightfully, but damn, that girl gotta get a new screen."

Another supporter referenced Bad Bunny's actions with phones, saying, "We stan how Dua Lipa's security guard took lessons from Bad Bunny about what to do with phones!"

Some observers noted that the fan seemed to disregard boundaries, with one commenting, "It looks like the security guard had pushed her away before he did that, right? Idk if I'm missing something, but it seems like she just didn't respect their boundaries."

Another echoed this sentiment, asserting, "She didn't, security guard did his job right."