Luxembourg’s Prince François rings in his first birthday with sweet memories

Prince François of Luxembourg is celebrating his first birthday with heartwarming moments

One of Europe's youngest royals celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday with a charming photoshoot.



Prince François of Luxembourg was pictured celebrating with his parents, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie, and his older brother Prince Charles.



On the official Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg Instagram page, the family recognised their son's birthday with a sweet message and a series of six pictures.

They posted: “Happy Birthday!” four times and then said: “S.A.R. Prince Francis celebrates his first birthday today. For this occasion, the couple is happy to present you new family photos.”

The little prince was born on March 27, 2023, at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the prince on his first birthday and comment on the “beautiful family.”

One said: “Wishing the young prince all the best for his birthday,” and another said: “Lovely pictures of our Royal Family”.

The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg is a constitutional monarchy that’s run by the Grand Duke Henri.

The Grand Duke and his wife, the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa have five children: Prince Guillaume, the Crown Prince, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien.

Prince Guillaume is next in line to the throne followed by his eldest son, Prince Charles and then Prince François.